First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

FTDS stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

