First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FWRG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $96,539.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,880.08. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $706,675.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,075.92. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

