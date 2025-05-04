Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSBC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $28.18 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $601.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 million. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $38.50 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Five Star Bancorp

In related news, Director Donna Lucas purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $75,339.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at $343,320.68. This represents a 28.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,410,525.25. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

