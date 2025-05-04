Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FWONK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 0.33. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $68.43 and a 12-month high of $102.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $20.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1,378.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.