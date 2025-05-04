Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 6,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fortis Stock Down 0.9 %

Fortis stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. Fortis has a twelve month low of $38.15 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,722,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,656,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,425,000 after purchasing an additional 173,226 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,148,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,614,000 after purchasing an additional 329,767 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Fortis by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,218,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,068,000 after buying an additional 612,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fortis by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,443,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,878,000 after buying an additional 1,316,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

