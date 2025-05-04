Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 885.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of FC opened at $21.19 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $275.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. Analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

