Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance
Shares of FSP stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
