Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FSP stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 78.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

