Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 19.1 %

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $633.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $25.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 59.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

In related news, CFO Paul Kim acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,580.72. The trade was a 40.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

