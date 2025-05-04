German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GABC. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GABC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, German American Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GABC stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.61.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $81.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Insider Activity

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,557.70. The trade was a 22.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,090 shares of company stock worth $42,697. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

