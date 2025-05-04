Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stake Reduced by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,769,000 after acquiring an additional 397,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 71,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 57,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 93.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 50,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

