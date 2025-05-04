Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.73 and last traded at $40.25. 1,181,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,615,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GLNG. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 283.16 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 358.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Stories

