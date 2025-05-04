Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $186.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.58 and a 200-day moving average of $167.55. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.69 and a 52-week high of $192.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

