Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,285 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 13,692 shares.The stock last traded at $45.88 and had previously closed at $45.97.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2042 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is 23.50%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

