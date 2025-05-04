Guggenheim Cuts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $16.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 107.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $7.72 on Friday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $563.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 646.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $74,372.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,097.57. This represents a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $150,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,911.91. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,230 shares of company stock valued at $769,402 over the last three months. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $42,332,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $23,845,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,294,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Arvinas by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,334,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,919,000 after purchasing an additional 551,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 532,105 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

