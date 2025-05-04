Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $232.65 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,948 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $232,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,318,711 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $555,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 77,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,121 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $457,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 40,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.3 %

MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.93 and a 200-day moving average of $411.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

