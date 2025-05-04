Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) by 317.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,526 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Himalaya Shipping were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSHP. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Himalaya Shipping by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

HSHP opened at $5.43 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $216.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Himalaya Shipping ( NYSE:HSHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter. Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.03%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Himalaya Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

