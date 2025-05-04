Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,942,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,194,000 after acquiring an additional 359,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 336.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 53,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $4,209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $149,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,998,887.88. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $120,693.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,738.98. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,816 shares of company stock worth $485,624 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.21.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 56.45%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.