Humana (NYSE:HUM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.76.

Get Humana alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $258.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. Humana has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Humana by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Humana by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Humana by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.