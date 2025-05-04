ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $79.86 on Friday. ICF International has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average is $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.49.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $487.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.28 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

