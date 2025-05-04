ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Trading Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.76 and last traded at $81.75. Approximately 32,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 185,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

ICF International Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.27.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $487.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.28 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 9.61%.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

