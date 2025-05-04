Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ikena Oncology were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IKNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 18,244.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 154,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 395.8% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 2,862,578 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.48. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

