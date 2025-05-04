Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $40.19 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

