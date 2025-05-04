Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 108,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.7 %

UMAR stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.