Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

INO stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,922,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.