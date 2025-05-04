Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading 8.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 1,981,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,656,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

LUNR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $88,748.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,731.20. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 37,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $292,255.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,628.32. This trade represents a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 885.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 89,282 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2,633.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 116,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,737 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

