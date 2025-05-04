Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,350,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FXE opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.90 million, a PE ratio of -92.52 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52 week low of $94.08 and a 52 week high of $106.46.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

