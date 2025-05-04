Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,177 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 69,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

AVDL opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $839.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.