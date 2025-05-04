Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,936 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 3,951.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 53,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $437,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,963.59. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Trading Up 6.4 %

nLIGHT stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

