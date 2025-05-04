Invesco Ltd. Buys 242 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.96%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $807,118.48. The trade was a 6.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

