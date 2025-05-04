Invesco Ltd. Buys Shares of 20,032 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $6,189,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JAKKS Pacific

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 15,165 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $394,138.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,753.63. This represents a 0.80 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

JAKK opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.83). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $130.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from JAKKS Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

