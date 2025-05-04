Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Daily Journal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Daily Journal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

DJCO opened at $381.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 12.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.29. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $359.34 and a twelve month high of $602.00.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

