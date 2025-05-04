Invesco Ltd. Has $349,000 Holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 661.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 77,344 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.78 million. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

