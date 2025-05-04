Invesco Ltd. Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,845 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 45,723 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AG. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0057 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

