Invesco Ltd. Has $495,000 Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,182,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,368,000 after purchasing an additional 294,956 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,162,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,119,000 after acquiring an additional 280,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after buying an additional 201,087 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,443.55. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,617,569.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,019.07. This trade represents a 33.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WVE shares. StockNews.com raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of -0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Stories

