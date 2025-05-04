Invesco Ltd. Has $529,000 Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,200. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.59 and a beta of 1.73. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

