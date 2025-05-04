Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VNET Group by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 210,124 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VNET Group by 136,783.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 136,783 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Stock Up 12.9 %

VNET stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.15. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.88 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VNET

About VNET Group

(Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.