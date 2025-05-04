Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,620 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 59.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 97,227 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

AVNW stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $234.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. Aviat Networks had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. Analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AVNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

