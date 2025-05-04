Invesco Ltd. Purchases 2,051 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 89,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 1,097.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QBTS shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of QBTS stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.88.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Profile

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.