Invesco Ltd. Purchases 4,629 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,105,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 430,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 103,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $14.31.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

