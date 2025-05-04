Invesco Ltd. Sells 339,839 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339,839 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MG. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 554.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 203,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Transactions at Mistras Group

In related news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,308.24. This trade represents a 4.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mistras Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

