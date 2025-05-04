Invesco Ltd. Sells 488,938 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,938 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern University acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRNT shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

