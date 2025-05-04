Invesco Ltd. Sells 7,342 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

ERIC stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -834,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ERIC

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.