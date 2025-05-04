Invesco Ltd. Sells 746 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

SPNS stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.89 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

