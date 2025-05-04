Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BYM opened at $10.52 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.