Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Iris Energy worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 264,883 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IREN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $6.53 on Friday. Iris Energy Limited has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

