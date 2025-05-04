iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 60,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 67,768 shares.The stock last traded at $66.39 and had previously closed at $65.39.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $574.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

