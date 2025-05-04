JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $900.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $950.00 to $900.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $870.00 to $868.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.74.

Get KLA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $698.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $679.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.40. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 43.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.