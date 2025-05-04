JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $105.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average of $116.29. PPG Industries has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $105,349,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,131,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,718,000 after acquiring an additional 228,510 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 845,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,471,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 130,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

