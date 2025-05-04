JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $245,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,940,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,357,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,653,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 553.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

QQQJ opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0454 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

