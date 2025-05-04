JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,857 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,982,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,960,000 after purchasing an additional 146,932 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial set a $261.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,545 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,144. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.3 %

JPM stock opened at $252.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $702.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $189.82 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

